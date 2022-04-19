MSCI (MSCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect MSCI to post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSCI to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $478.01 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $443.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.14.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.