Mullen Group (MTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Mullen Group to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.40 million.

Shares of MTL traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.84. 25,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$11.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

