MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Short Interest Update

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 35,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MPLN stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.25 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan (Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.