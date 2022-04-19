MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Short Interest Update

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 35,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
MPLN stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.
About MultiPlan (Get Rating)
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
