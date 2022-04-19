Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €324.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) received a €324.00 ($348.39) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEURV. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($295.70) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €266.00 ($286.02) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($349.46) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($354.84) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €288.31 ($310.01).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($176.88) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($215.05).

