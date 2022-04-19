Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $351,921 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE MYOV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,872. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.
About Myovant Sciences (Get Rating)
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
