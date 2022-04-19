Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $351,921 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,232,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,052,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after buying an additional 584,449 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after buying an additional 26,253 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYOV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,872. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

