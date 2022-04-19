NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Update

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 153,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NNVC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,431. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

NanoViricides ( NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NanoViricides (Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

