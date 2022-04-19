NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.87.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NantHealth by 676.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NantHealth by 485.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 92,486 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

