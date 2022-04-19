Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,452. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $142,561.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $1,030,661. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

