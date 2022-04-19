National Bank Financial Lowers Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. 46,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,467. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $1,363,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

