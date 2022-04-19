National Bank Financial Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to C$142.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.83. 15,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TFI International has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. TFI International’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TFI International by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

