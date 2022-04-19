National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.29. National Bank has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in National Bank by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in National Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

