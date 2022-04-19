National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.18.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.51. 7,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $69.26 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6756 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

