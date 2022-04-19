National Bankshares Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$24.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSK. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.51.

PSK traded down C$0.40 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 207,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.54. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

