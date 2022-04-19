National Bankshares Trims Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Target Price to C$1.90

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.69% from the company’s previous close.

TV has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.60.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TV traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,371. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$135.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.