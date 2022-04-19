National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.38-4.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.88. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.320-$4.420 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.75.

National Health Investors stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.59. 187,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

