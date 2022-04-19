National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NHI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

