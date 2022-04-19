National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NHI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.
Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
