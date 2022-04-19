National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

NYSE:NHI opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.