Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NAII opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter.
About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Alternatives International (NAII)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.