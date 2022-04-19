Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NAII opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.