Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Up 25.1% in March

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NHTC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,425. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a P/E ratio of 79.34 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 888.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natural Health Trends by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

