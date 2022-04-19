Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 million, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

