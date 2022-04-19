Navient (NAVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NAVI opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Navient by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 115,992 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Navient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Compass Point cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

