Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in March

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 932,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,504.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Nearmap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Nearmap alerts:

Shares of NEAPF stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Nearmap has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Nearmap Ltd provides cloud-based geospatial information services in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and North America. It offers aerial imagery maps, such as vertical and oblique imagery, Nearmap 3D, Nearmap AI, and Nearmap on OpenSolar. Its solutions are used in architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.