Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in March

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,224.0 days.
Neles Oyj stock remained flat at $$13.11 on Tuesday. Neles Oyj has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.
Neles Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
