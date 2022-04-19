NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) vs. nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Head to Head Review

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeoMagic and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A nLIGHT -10.98% -8.89% -7.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeoMagic and nLIGHT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A nLIGHT 0 1 2 1 3.00

nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.68%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Risk and Volatility

NeoMagic has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoMagic and nLIGHT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A nLIGHT $270.15 million 2.50 -$29.67 million ($0.70) -21.74

NeoMagic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT.

Summary

nLIGHT beats NeoMagic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic (Get Rating)

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About nLIGHT (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

