Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NEPH opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Nephros has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $47.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nephros by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nephros in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

