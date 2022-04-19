Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

