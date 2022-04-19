NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 4,250 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50.

On Monday, January 24th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,555,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after buying an additional 996,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 3,085.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

