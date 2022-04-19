Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $535.72.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $337.86 on Tuesday. Netflix has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

