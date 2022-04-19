New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $168.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,161,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,173,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

