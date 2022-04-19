New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $168.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.80.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.