New Street Research Downgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Neutral

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telefónica from €3.70 ($3.98) to €4.30 ($4.62) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.80 ($5.16) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.48.

TEF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,807. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

