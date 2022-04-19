Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $577.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

