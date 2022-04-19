NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NXDT opened at 15.93 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 11.44 and a 12-month high of 16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 15.33.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.03 per share, for a total transaction of 217,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 62,258 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.88 per share, for a total transaction of 864,141.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 231,070 shares of company stock worth $3,381,797 over the last 90 days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

