NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 15.93 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 11.44 and a one year high of 16.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.33.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.03 per share, with a total value of 217,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 62,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.88 per share, for a total transaction of 864,141.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 231,070 shares of company stock worth $3,381,797 over the last three months.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

