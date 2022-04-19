NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.970-$2.970 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $92.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 172.73%.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.