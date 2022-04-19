Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $170.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.18. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,166 shares of company stock worth $9,667,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

