Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of NXST opened at $170.58 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $82,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,166 shares of company stock worth $9,667,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

