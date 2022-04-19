NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,105 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 23.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,171 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.34.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

