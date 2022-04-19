Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,086,800 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 890,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.9 days.

OTCMKTS:NICMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,177. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Nickel Mines has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Nickel Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Nickel Mines Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

