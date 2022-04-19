NiSource (NYSE:NI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NI. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.