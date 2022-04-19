Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of Nitori stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nitori has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $21.29.
Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.
