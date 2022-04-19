Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NOMD opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

