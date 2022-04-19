Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NMR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. 1,914,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,831. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.
Nomura Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.