Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NMR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. 1,914,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,831. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after buying an additional 1,030,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after buying an additional 400,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nomura by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 613,999 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Nomura by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 309,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

