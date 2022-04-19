Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.08.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
