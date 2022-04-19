Northern Trust (NTRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Northern Trust to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

