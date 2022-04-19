Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.79.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.25. 137,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.79.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.00 million. Analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.5045022 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 110.16%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

