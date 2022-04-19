NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NWE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

NorthWestern stock opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

