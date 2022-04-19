Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NWFL stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $228.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Norwood Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwood Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Norwood Financial by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Norwood Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

