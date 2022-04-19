Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NWFL stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $228.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.46.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
