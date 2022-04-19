NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBY stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

