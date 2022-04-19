Novartis (NVS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Novartis to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

