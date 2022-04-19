Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT Raised to 780.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from 585.00 to 780.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.50.

NYSE NVO traded down $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 47,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,371. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.61. The stock has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

